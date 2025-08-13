Top Social Media Stocks To Follow Today – August 10th

Shopify, Expedia Group, GoDaddy, HubSpot, and Vertiv are the five Social Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Social media stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose main business is operating social networking platforms, such as Facebook (Meta), Twitter (X), or Snap. Investors in these stocks gain exposure to revenue streams driven largely by digital advertising, user engagement metrics, and data?driven services. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Social Media stocks within the last several days.

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.61. 9,567,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,552,143. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.63. Shopify has a 52 week low of $65.86 and a 52 week high of $156.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.86.

Expedia Group (EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Expedia Group stock traded up $7.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $195.26. The stock had a trading volume of 6,966,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,907. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $125.50 and a 12 month high of $213.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

GoDaddy (GDDY)

GoDaddy Inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

GoDaddy stock traded down $16.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.38. The stock had a trading volume of 5,238,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,502. GoDaddy has a 12 month low of $132.73 and a 12 month high of $216.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $171.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.91.

HubSpot (HUBS)

HubSpot, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

HubSpot stock traded down $12.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $449.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,284,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,736. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $444.25 and a 12 month high of $881.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $547.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $612.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a PE ratio of -1,952.61, a P/E/G ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.66.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Vertiv stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,728,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,917,655. Vertiv has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $155.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.32 billion, a PE ratio of 66.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

