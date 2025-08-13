S Bank Fund Management Ltd Acquires New Position in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

S Bank Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,128,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $430,674,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 913,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,871,000 after purchasing an additional 410,900 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 813,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $298,231,000 after purchasing an additional 79,666 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 655,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $285,123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 562,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $244,498,000 after purchasing an additional 72,004 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price (up previously from $450.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $542.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $477.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $473.00.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $516.02 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a one year low of $309.01 and a one year high of $523.68. The stock has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $484.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $416.10.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $6.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.97. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 49.73% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

