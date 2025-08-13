Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd Takes Position in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASTS. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the 1st quarter worth about $203,375,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter worth $59,523,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,233,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,017,000 after purchasing an additional 100,153 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 4.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 888,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,208,000 after acquiring an additional 34,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Colony Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 204.1% during the first quarter. Key Colony Management LLC now owns 596,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,553,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AST SpaceMobile Stock Up 8.4%
ASTS stock opened at $49.76 on Wednesday. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $60.95. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.33 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 10.62 and a quick ratio of 10.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.94.
Insider Activity
In other news, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $1,475,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Scott Wisniewski sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total value of $1,782,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 545,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,450,461.75. This represents a 8.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,250 shares of company stock worth $6,146,750 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Monday, May 5th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $45.40 to $42.90 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AST SpaceMobile currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.99.
AST SpaceMobile Company Profile
AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.
