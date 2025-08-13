Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd Takes Position in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASTS. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the 1st quarter worth about $203,375,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter worth $59,523,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,233,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,017,000 after purchasing an additional 100,153 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 4.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 888,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,208,000 after acquiring an additional 34,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Colony Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 204.1% during the first quarter. Key Colony Management LLC now owns 596,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,553,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

AST SpaceMobile Stock Up 8.4%

ASTS stock opened at $49.76 on Wednesday. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $60.95. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.33 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 10.62 and a quick ratio of 10.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.94.

Insider Activity

AST SpaceMobile ( NASDAQ:ASTS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.22). AST SpaceMobile had a negative return on equity of 32.12% and a negative net margin of 7,213.90%. The company had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 million. Research analysts predict that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $1,475,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Scott Wisniewski sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total value of $1,782,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 545,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,450,461.75. This represents a 8.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,250 shares of company stock worth $6,146,750 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Monday, May 5th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $45.40 to $42.90 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AST SpaceMobile currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.99.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

(Free Report)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.