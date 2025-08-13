Prudential PLC Sells 2,442 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Prudential PLC reduced its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 103,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,442 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $12,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Xylem in the fourth quarter worth $40,444,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 14,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 11,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 318,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,986,000 after acquiring an additional 6,697 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of XYL stock opened at $143.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.47 and a 12 month high of $145.33.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XYL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial raised Xylem to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (up from $137.00) on shares of Xylem in a report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Xylem from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Xylem in a report on Friday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.57.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

