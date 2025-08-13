Triglav Skladi D.O.O. Invests $1.63 Million in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Triglav Skladi D.O.O. bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 24,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HDB. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in HDFC Bank by 1,217.1% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in HDFC Bank by 448.7% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 109.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 233.0% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $73.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $188.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.67. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $57.78 and a 52 week high of $79.61.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.