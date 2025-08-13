Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd Purchases 12,308 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 218.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,308 shares during the period. Vistra accounts for about 1.6% of Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Vistra were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,414,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,149,000. Palidye Holdings Caymans Ltd acquired a new position in Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,451,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at $92,649,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,773,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,512,000 after buying an additional 657,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on VST shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $229.00 price target (up previously from $191.00) on shares of Vistra in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Vistra in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $216.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Vistra from $134.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Vistra from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vistra from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.62.

Vistra Stock Performance

VST stock opened at $209.51 on Wednesday. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $72.90 and a twelve month high of $216.85. The firm has a market cap of $71.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.62). Vistra had a return on equity of 108.41% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th will be paid a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.35%.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In other news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 56,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $8,792,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 306,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,136,200. The trade was a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.44, for a total transaction of $5,650,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 88,073 shares in the company, valued at $14,218,505.12. This trade represents a 28.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 294,000 shares of company stock worth $47,461,490. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

