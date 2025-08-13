Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 450 Shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $7,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 55 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 5,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Moody’s during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 132.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 581.3% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $533.00 to $468.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Moody’s from $552.00 to $563.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $520.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Moody’s from $573.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $538.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 3,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.10, for a total value of $1,893,114.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,195,619.90. The trade was a 31.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.18, for a total value of $1,083,701.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 5,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,138.44. This represents a 27.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,593 shares of company stock worth $4,382,984 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Stock Up 0.9%

MCO opened at $516.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $497.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $478.94. Moody’s Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $378.71 and a fifty-two week high of $531.93.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.17. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.95%.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

