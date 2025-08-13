Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,923 Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:IAPR)

Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 3.6% during the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 4.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA IAPR opened at $29.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $245.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.45. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $29.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.16 and its 200 day moving average is $28.31.

About Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (IAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

