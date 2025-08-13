FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV) Shares Purchased by Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC

Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DNOV. Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 4.7% in the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 9,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 10.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 22.5% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 30,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 11.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November in the first quarter valued at $800,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - November alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November Trading Up 6.8%

Shares of DNOV stock opened at $45.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $331.60 million, a PE ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.21. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $45.43.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (DNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.