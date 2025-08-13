Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 269.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 1.3% of Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 295.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TIP opened at $110.16 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.49 and its 200 day moving average is $109.27. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $106.04 and a 12-month high of $111.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.19.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

