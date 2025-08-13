William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,158 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 1.0% of William B. Walkup & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,878,501 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $117,864,000 after acquiring an additional 242,544 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $53,465,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 63,101 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 68,607 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Intel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

Intel Stock Up 5.6%

INTC stock opened at $21.81 on Wednesday. Intel Corporation has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $27.55. The company has a market capitalization of $95.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.88 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 38.64%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

