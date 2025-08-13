Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Plans $0.25 — Dividend

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Monday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.2471 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Monday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 1,750.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th.
NYSE:PBR opened at $12.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.73. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $15.73. The company has a market capitalization of $78.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.85.
Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.06). Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 34.11%. The business had revenue of $21.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.78 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.
