Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Plans $0.25 — Dividend

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Monday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.2471 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Monday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 1,750.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Stock Performance

NYSE:PBR opened at $12.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.73. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $15.73. The company has a market capitalization of $78.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.85.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.06). Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 34.11%. The business had revenue of $21.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.78 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras

About Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new position in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,678,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 22.1% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 520,911 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after buying an additional 94,165 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 278,369 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after buying an additional 68,363 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,984,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 15.2% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 155,244 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 20,462 shares in the last quarter.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Featured Stories

