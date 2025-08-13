GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 78.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,548 shares during the quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Alexis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Banque de Luxembourg S.A. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on HON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.00.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.3%

HON opened at $217.01 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.36 and a 12 month high of $242.77. The company has a market cap of $137.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $228.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.81.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 51.42%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.