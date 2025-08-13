Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,161 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY)

Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report) by 48.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMAY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 86,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 7,695 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter worth approximately $559,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter worth $346,000. Finally, Novem Group purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter worth $231,000.

Shares of BATS FMAY opened at $51.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.95. The stock has a market cap of $960.75 million, a PE ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.57. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May has a 1 year low of $42.24 and a 1 year high of $50.79.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

