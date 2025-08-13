GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 40,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of GKV Capital Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 127,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after acquiring an additional 8,699 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 192,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,711,000 after acquiring an additional 18,229 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 315,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,270,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 24,231,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,735,000 after acquiring an additional 624,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of VWO opened at $51.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $94.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.84. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.53 and a 12-month high of $51.25.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.