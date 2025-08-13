Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Sold by Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 89.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361,159 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FBND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 42.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,231,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037,583 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 103.0% during the first quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,970,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,546,000 after buying an additional 3,029,917 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 202.9% during the first quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,181,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,232,000 after buying an additional 2,131,128 shares during the period. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $75,193,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,374,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,431,000 after buying an additional 1,277,575 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA FBND opened at $45.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.40. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.30 and a twelve month high of $47.30. The company has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.17.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

