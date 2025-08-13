LGT Group Foundation Reduces Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

LGT Group Foundation cut its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,536 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 346.2% during the 1st quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 58 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total transaction of $449,243.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,618.72. This trade represents a 57.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $471.96 on Wednesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $388.90 and a 52-week high of $507.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $423.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $427.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 134.30% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on MSI. Wolfe Research began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Motorola Solutions from $511.00 to $509.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $512.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MSI

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.