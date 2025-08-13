GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 65,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,293,000. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 9.4% of GKV Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,115.0% in the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $179.43 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $150.43 and a twelve month high of $182.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.75. The company has a market capitalization of $140.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.