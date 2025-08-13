SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Bought by Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC

Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises 0.8% of Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NFP Retirement Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 18,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 120,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 11,350 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,274,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,165,000 after acquiring an additional 148,727 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 252,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,959,000 after acquiring an additional 9,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 90,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $44.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.69. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.38 and a 1-year high of $44.23.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

