SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co Cuts Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON)

SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co lessened its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Axon Enterprise accounts for 0.9% of SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,632,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,540,005,000 after purchasing an additional 185,571 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,815,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,079,145,000 after purchasing an additional 841,772 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 927,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $487,977,000 after purchasing an additional 212,931 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 58,725.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 764,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $402,210,000 after purchasing an additional 763,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 716,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $426,083,000 after purchasing an additional 118,469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $768.57 on Wednesday. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 12-month low of $346.71 and a 12-month high of $885.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.77, a P/E/G ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $775.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $667.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.58. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $668.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer H. Mak sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $771.81, for a total value of $57,885.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 15,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,762,384.40. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 5,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $4,493,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,740 shares in the company, valued at $13,482,400. This represents a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,185 shares of company stock valued at $24,126,378. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $726.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $885.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC set a $870.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $730.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $837.69.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

