Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TME) Shares Sold by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,920,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697,261 shares during the period. Tencent Music Entertainment Group accounts for about 2.0% of E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $42,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TME. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 35.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 18,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. 24.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TME shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $27.50 price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Macquarie set a $29.80 target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.66.

Shares of NYSE:TME opened at $25.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.99. Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $25.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

