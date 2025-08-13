Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Position Raised by Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises about 2.2% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $31,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQM. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 3,265,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,210,000 after acquiring an additional 182,000 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,630,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,059,000 after purchasing an additional 172,596 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,528,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,636,000 after purchasing an additional 411,658 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,236,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,731,000 after purchasing an additional 104,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,071,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,796,000 after purchasing an additional 17,236 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

QQQM opened at $238.78 on Wednesday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $165.72 and a twelve month high of $238.90. The firm has a market cap of $57.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $226.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.15.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a $0.3161 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

