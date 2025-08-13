Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Acquired by Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC

Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 80.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2,727.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 184.8% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

NYSE NVO opened at $49.79 on Wednesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $45.05 and a 12 month high of $139.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.05.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.60% and a return on equity of 78.64%. The business had revenue of $11.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.51 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.4119 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 240.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. HSBC lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Dbs Bank lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

