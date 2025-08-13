E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Sells 462 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $3,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Synopsys by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on SNPS. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $630.67.

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $625.80 on Wednesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $365.74 and a 12-month high of $651.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $550.67 and a 200-day moving average of $495.74.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.21, for a total value of $4,245,602.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 1,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,746.85. This represents a 85.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.93, for a total transaction of $5,204,832.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 71,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,782,750.77. The trade was a 13.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,686 shares of company stock valued at $13,001,048. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

