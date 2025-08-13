Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) is Marcho Partners LLP’s 5th Largest Position

Marcho Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,993,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,100 shares during the period. Grab comprises 8.3% of Marcho Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Marcho Partners LLP owned about 0.12% of Grab worth $22,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GRAB. Uber Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Grab during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,529,462,000. Toyota Motor Corp purchased a new stake in Grab during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,052,117,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Grab during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,561,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Grab by 176,919.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,891,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,889,000 after acquiring an additional 19,880,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Grab by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,829,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,306,000 after acquiring an additional 18,882,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Grab alerts:

Grab Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GRAB opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.75. Grab Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $5.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Grab had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.41 million. Analysts forecast that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Grab from $5.60 to $5.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.82.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Grab

Grab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.