Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Holdings Raised by MSH Capital Advisors LLC

MSH Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 265,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,903 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 2.1% of MSH Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. MSH Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 297.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 193,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,402,000 after buying an additional 145,100 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 9,139 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 294.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 481,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,416,000 after buying an additional 359,429 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 5,976 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 297.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 17,992 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.2%

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $30.69 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $21.37 and a 52 week high of $30.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.34.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

