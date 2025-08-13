Regal Partners Ltd Takes Position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 235,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. City State Bank lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 56.9% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 6,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 41,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 8.9% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 41,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 8,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 23.1% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 28,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 5,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Stock Performance

Shares of CDE opened at $11.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.38. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.58 and a 12 month high of $11.86.

Insider Activity at Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Coeur Mining had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $480.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 116.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $92,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 143,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,741.34. This represents a 5.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eduardo Luna sold 17,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $134,362.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 101,841 shares in the company, valued at $797,415.03. This represents a 14.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,522 shares of company stock worth $1,788,871 over the last three months. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on CDE shares. National Bankshares set a $12.00 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Friday, June 13th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.79.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

