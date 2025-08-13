HRC Wealth Management LLC Buys 548 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

HRC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of HRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. HRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDX. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 221.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,941,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300,064 shares during the period. Boulay Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $140,067,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 152.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,885,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552,950 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 222.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,672,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,275 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 168.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,826,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,515 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF stock opened at $25.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.89. The company has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.22.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

