Brooklyn FI LLC Has $393,000 Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Brooklyn FI LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 640 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTU. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 523.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTU. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $825.00 price target (up previously from $785.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $850.00 target price (up from $760.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $880.00 price objective on Intuit and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $806.27.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $713.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $767.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $669.18. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $532.65 and a twelve month high of $813.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.89 by $0.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 16,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.13, for a total value of $11,662,373.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 197 shares in the company, valued at $143,047.61. The trade was a 98.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 34,329 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.84, for a total value of $26,118,876.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 40,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,017,164.28. The trade was a 45.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,800 shares of company stock worth $209,725,054 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

