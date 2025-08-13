Ycg LLC Decreases Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Ycg LLC reduced its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,302 shares during the quarter. CME Group comprises about 2.3% of Ycg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Ycg LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $29,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 122.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 612.5% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CME. Citigroup upped their target price on CME Group from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Erste Group Bank cut CME Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays set a $298.00 target price on CME Group and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.93.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In related news, Director Phyllis M. Lockett sold 1,060 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total value of $294,552.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,108 shares in the company, valued at $863,651.04. This trade represents a 25.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel G. Kaye sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.42, for a total transaction of $141,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,916.56. This represents a 12.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,750 shares of company stock worth $1,576,294. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $275.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $99.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.16 and a 1 year high of $290.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 58.48% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.40%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

