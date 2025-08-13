GQG Partners LLC Has $815.36 Million Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

GQG Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,784,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544,837 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.3% of GQG Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. GQG Partners LLC owned about 0.20% of Procter & Gamble worth $815,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 493.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 341,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,294,000 after purchasing an additional 284,174 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 183,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,768,000 after purchasing an additional 8,557 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGP Franklin LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,387,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE PG opened at $155.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.54. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $149.91 and a 12 month high of $180.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 64.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.88.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

