GQG Partners LLC Takes $71.77 Million Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 746,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,769,000. GQG Partners LLC owned about 0.20% of Arch Capital Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 116.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total value of $1,194,545.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 274,681 shares in the company, valued at $25,979,328.98. The trade was a 4.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $87.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.33. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $82.49 and a 52-week high of $116.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.49.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.28. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (down from $124.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.07.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

