75,000 Shares in Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSE:SAND) Bought by Zazove Associates LLC

Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 4,068 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 417,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 48,108 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,522,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,296 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 240,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 43,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 115.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,469,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,200,000 after acquiring an additional 786,951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. TD Securities lowered shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Stifel Canada lowered shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $9.75 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.15.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance

NYSE SAND opened at $10.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.58 and a beta of 0.47. Sandstorm Gold Ltd has a 1-year low of $5.23 and a 1-year high of $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.12.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $51.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.43 million. Equities analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold Ltd will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Sandstorm Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. This is an increase from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Sandstorm Gold Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

