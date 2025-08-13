iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Heck Capital Advisors LLC

Heck Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 408,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251,376 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Heck Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Heck Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $30,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 295.9% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 22.1%

IEFA stock opened at $85.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.98. The stock has a market cap of $145.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $87.36.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

