Heck Capital Advisors LLC Has $8.29 Million Stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ)

Heck Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,645 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Heck Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Heck Capital Advisors LLC owned about 2.15% of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF worth $8,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 73.3% in the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 30.4% in the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Matauro LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Get Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDHQ opened at $32.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $475.67 million, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.88. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $26.61 and a 1 year high of $33.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.37.

Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares S&P International Developed High Quality Portfolio (Fund), formerly the PowerShares Dynamic Developed International Opportunities Portfolio, is based on the S&P BMI International Developed High Quality Rankings Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in companies that are identified by the Index as high quality stocks based on historical records of earnings and dividends.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.