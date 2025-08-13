Zazove Associates LLC Boosts Position in SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Zazove Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) by 43.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 340,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,498 shares during the quarter. Zazove Associates LLC owned approximately 0.29% of SunOpta worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 11,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 371.7% during the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 19,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 15,013 shares during the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunOpta Stock Up 2.1%

STKL opened at $6.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $748.73 million, a P/E ratio of -106.17 and a beta of 1.32. SunOpta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $8.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.80.

Insider Transactions at SunOpta

SunOpta ( NASDAQ:STKL Get Free Report ) (TSE:SOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 12.82% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $191.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SunOpta, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SunOpta news, CEO Brian W. Kocher purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.72 per share, with a total value of $57,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,200. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

