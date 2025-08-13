iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) is Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 998 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 6.7% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $18,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWB. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 22,234.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,510,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,737,000 after buying an additional 2,499,118 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,094,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,239,000 after buying an additional 454,814 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 175.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 379,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,099,000 after buying an additional 241,600 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 918,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,874,000 after buying an additional 165,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 643.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 182,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,793,000 after buying an additional 157,954 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWB stock opened at $352.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.99. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $264.17 and a fifty-two week high of $352.98.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

