Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 162,606 Shares of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,000,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 162,606 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $138,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Stock Down 0.0%

DTE stock opened at $139.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.26. DTE Energy Company has a fifty-two week low of $115.59 and a fifty-two week high of $141.54.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 10.16%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy Company will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen cut DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.53.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

