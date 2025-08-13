Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 484,671 Shares of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,191,780 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 484,671 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.87% of EQT worth $277,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in EQT in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in EQT by 48.4% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. raised its stake in EQT by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EQT in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in EQT by 255.5% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,422 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

EQT stock opened at $51.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.59. EQT Corporation has a 52 week low of $30.88 and a 52 week high of $61.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 15.87%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EQT Corporation will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 6th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.05%.

In other EQT news, EVP Sarah Fenton sold 12,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total value of $646,029.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,646.18. This trade represents a 48.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 4,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $219,594.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EQT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on EQT from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on EQT from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Mizuho upgraded EQT to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of EQT in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.84.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

