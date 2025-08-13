Francis Financial Inc. Decreases Stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Francis Financial Inc. reduced its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,639,000 after purchasing an additional 35,140 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,106,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,916,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 22,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 8,854 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAS stock opened at $66.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.21. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $51.45 and a 1 year high of $71.78.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

