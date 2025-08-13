Centerpoint Advisors LLC Has $5.54 Million Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,085 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up 2.0% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $5,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abound Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 260.6% in the 1st quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 67.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJK stock opened at $93.96 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $71.69 and a 12-month high of $100.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.15.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

