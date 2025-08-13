Centerpoint Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Centerpoint Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $3,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 162.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 424,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,427,000 after buying an additional 43,728 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $269,000. 71.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA IJS opened at $104.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.95 and a 200 day moving average of $99.25. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $82.10 and a 1 year high of $119.28.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

