Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 41,010 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 449,370 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 41,010 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $17,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 1,295,564 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $49,050,000 after purchasing an additional 29,637 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 29.7% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 67,067 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 15,345 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 10.0% during the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 20,950 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 68.6% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 93,012 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 37,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.1% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 74,780 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $42.10 on Wednesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $52.61. The company has a market cap of $60.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.94 and its 200 day moving average is $39.11.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 8,584 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $343,531.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 48,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,286.66. The trade was a 15.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

