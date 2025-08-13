Westpac Banking Corp Boosts Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 75.7% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 209.6% during the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its position in Airbnb by 216.1% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB opened at $121.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.82. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.88 and a 52 week high of $163.93.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Airbnb’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $849,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 461,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,680,505.46. The trade was a 1.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total value of $30,611,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 236,015 shares in the company, valued at $30,613,505.65. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,671,023 shares of company stock valued at $223,195,427 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABNB. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $156.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.72.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

