Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $16.25 Million Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,764 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $16,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 14.2% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 21,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 49.5% during the first quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 8,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 0.4% during the first quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 86,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,306,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 10.8% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 58,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,026,000 after buying an additional 5,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 71.6% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 28,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after buying an additional 12,055 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $710,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 42,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,051,898. This trade represents a 10.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $849,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 461,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,680,505.46. This represents a 1.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,671,023 shares of company stock worth $223,195,427. 27.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABNB. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Airbnb from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Airbnb from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Airbnb from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.72.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $121.61 on Wednesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.88 and a 1-year high of $163.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 22.67%. Airbnb’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

