Westpac Banking Corp Has $969,000 Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 12.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 310,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,960,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 228.1% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 43.3% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $280.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $49.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.86. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $256.60 and a 12 month high of $369.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.05. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 38.13%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.23 earnings per share. Public Storage’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.7 EPS for the current year.

PSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $368.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $308.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $331.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $287.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Public Storage to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.43.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

