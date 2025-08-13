Westpac Banking Corp Takes $2.32 Million Position in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC)

Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.0% in the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 1,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total transaction of $485,590.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,310. The trade was a 75.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $368,706.33. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 7,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,819,575.04. The trade was a 8.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,536 shares of company stock valued at $8,306,857 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.1%

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $580.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $426.24 and a fifty-two week high of $594.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $526.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $498.99. The firm has a market cap of $83.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.15.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.27. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $2.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $542.00 price objective (down from $580.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $583.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price objective (up previously from $550.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $557.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.79.

Get Our Latest Report on Northrop Grumman

About Northrop Grumman

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.