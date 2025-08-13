Westpac Banking Corp Takes $2.32 Million Position in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC)

Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.0% in the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 1,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total transaction of $485,590.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,310. The trade was a 75.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $368,706.33. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 7,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,819,575.04. The trade was a 8.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,536 shares of company stock valued at $8,306,857 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.1%
Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.27. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $2.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.06%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $542.00 price objective (down from $580.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $583.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price objective (up previously from $550.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $557.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.79.
About Northrop Grumman
Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.
