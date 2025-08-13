Rathbones Group PLC Boosts Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,297 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $16,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 12.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 9.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.2% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 310,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 228.1% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 43.3% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSA. Mizuho lifted their target price on Public Storage from $287.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Public Storage from $351.00 to $349.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Public Storage from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $331.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.43.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $280.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $295.17. Public Storage has a one year low of $256.60 and a one year high of $369.99.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.