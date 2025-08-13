Prudential PLC Purchases 49,637 Shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM)

Prudential PLC lifted its position in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 283,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,637 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $13,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 70,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 11,915 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,117,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Newmont by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 404,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,063,000 after buying an additional 19,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 30,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 7,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, CAO Brian Tabolt sold 7,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $477,160.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 32,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,472.30. The trade was a 17.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $190,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 58,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,739,133.76. This represents a 4.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,246 shares of company stock valued at $1,373,251. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NEM opened at $68.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Newmont Corporation has a one year low of $36.86 and a one year high of $70.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.11 and a 200 day moving average of $52.62.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Newmont had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 30.50%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 17.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NEM shares. National Bank Financial raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Newmont from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. CIBC set a $74.00 price target on Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on Newmont from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.58.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

