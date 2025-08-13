Westpac Banking Corp Acquires 4,967 Shares of Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) by 434.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,967 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Flutter Entertainment were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLUT. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 1,375.0% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 78.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Flutter Entertainment

In other Flutter Entertainment news, Director Nancy Cruickshank sold 281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.71, for a total value of $69,044.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,540.87. This trade represents a 13.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Holly K. Koeppel sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.36, for a total value of $65,511.12. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,556 shares in the company, valued at $627,140.16. This represents a 9.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,455 shares of company stock valued at $601,632 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Flutter Entertainment Price Performance

FLUT opened at $288.32 on Wednesday. Flutter Entertainment PLC has a fifty-two week low of $183.18 and a fifty-two week high of $313.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $284.75 and a 200 day moving average of $260.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $50.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.03, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.31.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.87. Flutter Entertainment had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Flutter Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Flutter Entertainment PLC will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Flutter Entertainment declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, August 8th that allows the company to repurchase $245.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLUT has been the subject of several research reports. Peel Hunt downgraded Flutter Entertainment from an “add” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Hsbc Global Res raised Flutter Entertainment to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up from $340.00) on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Flutter Entertainment

About Flutter Entertainment

(Free Report)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.